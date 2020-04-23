AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) PT Raised to GBX 8,300

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Kepler Capital Markets from GBX 7,700 ($101.29) to GBX 8,300 ($109.18) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 2.79% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on AZN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 8,500 ($111.81) price objective on AstraZeneca and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, March 30th. Oddo Securities cut their price objective on AstraZeneca from GBX 8,000 ($105.24) to GBX 7,600 ($99.97) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Main First Bank lifted their price objective on AstraZeneca from GBX 8,100 ($106.55) to GBX 8,800 ($115.76) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on AstraZeneca from GBX 7,475 ($98.33) to GBX 7,575 ($99.64) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. AstraZeneca currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 7,960.59 ($104.72).

AZN stock opened at GBX 8,075 ($106.22) on Tuesday. AstraZeneca has a 1-year low of GBX 5,626 ($74.01) and a 1-year high of GBX 8,227.88 ($108.23). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 7,095.28 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 7,335.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.95, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 78.70.

In other AstraZeneca news, insider Michel Demare acquired 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 7,313 ($96.20) per share, with a total value of £51,191 ($67,338.86).

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

