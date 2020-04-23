Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,230,000 shares, a decrease of 6.4% from the March 15th total of 3,449,500 shares. Currently, 3.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 859,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days.

AGO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on Assured Guaranty from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine lowered Assured Guaranty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Assured Guaranty from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Shares of AGO opened at $26.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. Assured Guaranty has a one year low of $13.64 and a one year high of $50.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.17.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.12. Assured Guaranty had a return on equity of 5.86% and a net margin of 41.74%. The business had revenue of $220.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. This is an increase from Assured Guaranty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 10th.

In related news, CIO Andrew T. Feldstein acquired 13,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.82 per share, with a total value of $499,640.02. Following the acquisition, the executive now directly owns 503,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,031,250.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas W. Jones acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.54 per share, with a total value of $53,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 22,877 shares in the company, valued at $607,155.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 90,721 shares of company stock valued at $2,360,870 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGO. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Assured Guaranty during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Assured Guaranty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Assured Guaranty by 250.9% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Assured Guaranty by 77.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Assured Guaranty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Institutional investors own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

Assured Guaranty Company Profile

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

