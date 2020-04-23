Artur Bergman Sells 46,390 Shares of Fastly Inc (NYSE:FSLY) Stock

Fastly Inc (NYSE:FSLY) insider Artur Bergman sold 46,390 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.53, for a total transaction of $1,045,166.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 525,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,844,741.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Artur Bergman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 20th, Artur Bergman sold 90,000 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $2,250,000.00.

On Monday, April 13th, Artur Bergman sold 20,410 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $459,225.00.

On Thursday, April 9th, Artur Bergman sold 7,500 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.89, for a total transaction of $156,675.00.

On Monday, April 6th, Artur Bergman sold 15,000 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total transaction of $300,900.00.

On Thursday, April 2nd, Artur Bergman sold 3,750 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total transaction of $67,575.00.

On Thursday, March 26th, Artur Bergman sold 3,750 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total transaction of $68,437.50.

On Thursday, March 19th, Artur Bergman sold 7,500 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00.

On Thursday, March 5th, Artur Bergman sold 7,500 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.35, for a total transaction of $160,125.00.

On Thursday, February 27th, Artur Bergman sold 3,750 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.31, for a total transaction of $72,412.50.

On Wednesday, February 12th, Artur Bergman sold 7,500 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $168,750.00.

NYSE:FSLY opened at $23.58 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.97. Fastly Inc has a one year low of $10.63 and a one year high of $35.25. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion and a PE ratio of -33.69.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $58.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.14 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Fastly Inc will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Fastly by 137.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its stake in Fastly by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 9,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Fastly during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Fastly by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 15,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Fastly by 54.1% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FSLY shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Fastly from $24.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Jaffray Companies raised shares of Fastly from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fastly from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.64.

