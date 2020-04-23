Armstrong World Industries Inc (NYSE:AWI) Short Interest Update

Armstrong World Industries Inc (NYSE:AWI) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 666,000 shares, a decline of 8.2% from the March 15th total of 725,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 428,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AWI shares. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Nomura Securities upped their price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Loop Capital raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $95.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of Armstrong World Industries from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $91.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Armstrong World Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.70.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,017,420 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $377,517,000 after acquiring an additional 117,105 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 807,734 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,903,000 after buying an additional 19,475 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 801,134 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,283,000 after purchasing an additional 101,134 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $61,583,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Armstrong World Industries by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 507,989 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,735,000 after buying an additional 23,248 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:AWI opened at $76.04 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.06 and a 200 day moving average of $94.16. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.48. Armstrong World Industries has a 12 month low of $62.03 and a 12 month high of $111.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The construction company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $246.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.35 million. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 76.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Armstrong World Industries will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

