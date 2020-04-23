Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) Short Interest Down 9.7% in March

Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 739,500 shares, a drop of 9.7% from the March 15th total of 819,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 141,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.2 days. Currently, 5.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of NYSE:AGX opened at $36.33 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.66. Argan has a 12 month low of $29.91 and a 12 month high of $50.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $598.42 million, a P/E ratio of -13.26 and a beta of 0.64.

Argan (NYSE:AGX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The construction company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.39). Argan had a negative return on equity of 11.50% and a negative net margin of 17.86%. The company had revenue of $67.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Argan’s revenue was down 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 21st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%.

In other news, Director Peter W. Getsinger purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.10 per share, for a total transaction of $35,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $421,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 8.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Argan by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,868 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Argan by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,206 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Argan by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,538 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Argan by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 26,900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Argan in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Argan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd.

Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, operations management, maintenance, project development, technical, and consulting services to the power generation and renewable energy markets. The company operates through Power Industry Services, Industrial Fabrication and Field Services, and Telecommunications Infrastructure Services segments.

