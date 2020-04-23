Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) Director Acquires $35,100.00 in Stock

Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) Director Peter W. Getsinger purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.10 per share, for a total transaction of $35,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at $421,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE:AGX opened at $36.33 on Thursday. Argan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.91 and a fifty-two week high of $50.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.66.

Argan (NYSE:AGX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The construction company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.39). Argan had a negative return on equity of 11.50% and a negative net margin of 17.86%. The company had revenue of $67.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.60 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 21st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Argan in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Argan in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Argan by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,868 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Argan by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,538 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Argan by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,206 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. 88.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Argan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd.

Argan Company Profile

Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, operations management, maintenance, project development, technical, and consulting services to the power generation and renewable energy markets. The company operates through Power Industry Services, Industrial Fabrication and Field Services, and Telecommunications Infrastructure Services segments.

