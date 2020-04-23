Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,260,000 shares, a drop of 10.1% from the March 15th total of 2,512,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,090,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other Arch Capital Group news, SVP W Preston Hutchings sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total transaction of $1,884,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,153,364.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Francois Morin sold 6,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.16, for a total transaction of $336,638.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,548,344. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 86,990 shares of company stock valued at $4,059,038. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 89.1% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on ACGL shares. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $52.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $47.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Arch Capital Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.40.

Shares of ACGL stock opened at $24.90 on Thursday. Arch Capital Group has a 12 month low of $22.54 and a 12 month high of $48.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.71. The company has a market cap of $10.90 billion, a PE ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 1.01.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The insurance provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 23.47%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Arch Capital Group will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

