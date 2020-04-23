ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AGGZF) Lifted to “Buy” at Desjardins

Desjardins upgraded shares of ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AGGZF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS AGGZF opened at $15.91 on Monday. ARC Resources has a one year low of $10.99 and a one year high of $44.76.

ARC Resources Company Profile

