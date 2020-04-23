ARC Document Solutions Inc (NYSE:ARC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

ARC Document Solutions Inc (NYSE:ARC) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 190,300 shares, a drop of 9.4% from the March 15th total of 210,000 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 148,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARC. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,034,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after buying an additional 235,886 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,913,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after buying an additional 153,883 shares during the period. Weber Alan W lifted its position in ARC Document Solutions by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Weber Alan W now owns 974,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in ARC Document Solutions by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 675,367 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 64,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in ARC Document Solutions by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,551,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,937,000 after acquiring an additional 59,864 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARC opened at $0.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.82 and a 200-day moving average of $1.18. The company has a market cap of $30.30 million, a PE ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.83. ARC Document Solutions has a one year low of $0.34 and a one year high of $2.44.

ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $92.32 million during the quarter. ARC Document Solutions had a return on equity of 4.57% and a net margin of 0.79%. Analysts expect that ARC Document Solutions will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.97%. ARC Document Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

About ARC Document Solutions

ARC Document Solutions, Inc, a reprographics company, provides document solutions worldwide. It offers managed print services, an onsite service that places, manages, and optimizes print and imaging equipment in customers' offices, job sites, and other facilities; construction document and information management services, which consists of professional services to manage and distribute documents and information primarily related to construction projects; and archive and information management services that combines software and professional services to facilitate the capture, management, access, and retrieval of documents and information that have been produced in the past.

