Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Shares Down 1.1%

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) shares fell 1.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $20.27 and last traded at $20.28, 79,991 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 98% from the average session volume of 4,880,863 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.50.

A number of research firms recently commented on ARMK. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Aramark in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Citigroup raised Aramark from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aramark from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Aramark in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Aramark has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.82.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The company has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.48.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. Aramark had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 16.88%. Aramark’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Aramark will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Aramark news, CEO John J. Zillmer bought 40,000 shares of Aramark stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.82 per share, for a total transaction of $1,032,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 276,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,133,678.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Greg Creed bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.30 per share, with a total value of $102,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,638.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 71,400 shares of company stock worth $1,722,168 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARMK. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Aramark during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Aramark during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Aramark by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Aramark during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Aramark by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares during the period. 97.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aramark provides food, facilities management, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in North America and internationally. It operates in three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

