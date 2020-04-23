Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Stock Price Down 1.4%

Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) shares were down 1.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $58.72 and last traded at $58.72, approximately 132,008 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 2,499,742 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.53.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on APTV. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Aptiv from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Benchmark decreased their price target on Aptiv from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aptiv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Aptiv from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.59.

The stock has a market capitalization of $14.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.71, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.63.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The auto parts company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.13. Aptiv had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 32.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APTV. State Street Corp lifted its position in Aptiv by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,883,663 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $951,451,000 after buying an additional 94,635 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Aptiv by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,972,166 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $567,177,000 after buying an additional 590,983 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Aptiv during the 4th quarter worth about $438,811,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Aptiv by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,966,704 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $375,943,000 after buying an additional 163,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Aptiv by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,566,379 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $338,699,000 after buying an additional 962,112 shares in the last quarter. 93.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

