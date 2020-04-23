Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stake Trimmed by First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lowered its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 30.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,332 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 40,391 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 2.8% of First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Apple were worth $22,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in Apple by 2,180.0% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Stralem & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Apple during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. CXI Advisors purchased a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $117,000. 60.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at $345,077,266.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total value of $2,605,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 92,690 shares of company stock worth $23,812,159 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on Apple from $360.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $358.00 price target on Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. New Street Research upgraded Apple from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Apple from $325.00 to $280.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target (up from $300.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.14.

AAPL opened at $276.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1,208.07 billion, a PE ratio of 21.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $170.27 and a 1 year high of $327.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $264.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $276.17.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.41 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

