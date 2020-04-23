Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Norway Savings Bank

Norway Savings Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,666 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 3.7% of Norway Savings Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in Apple by 2,180.0% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Sage Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Stralem & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Apple in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. CXI Advisors bought a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $117,000. Institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $268.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Apple from $370.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Apple from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $315.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. New Street Research upgraded Apple from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $370.00 target price (down previously from $385.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.14.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $276.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1,208.07 billion, a PE ratio of 21.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.17. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $170.27 and a 12 month high of $327.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $264.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $276.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.41 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total value of $2,605,141.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 41,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total transaction of $10,858,435.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,301,515.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 92,690 shares of company stock valued at $23,812,159. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

