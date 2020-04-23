Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Acquired by Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 867.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 206,432 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 185,092 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 3.1% of Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 3,753,051 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,102,083,000 after acquiring an additional 221,800 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth $4,730,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Apple by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,568,117 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $754,128,000 after buying an additional 49,316 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in Apple by 2,180.0% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Ltd. CA grew its position in Apple by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 16,051 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,713,000 after acquiring an additional 4,382 shares during the last quarter. 60.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AAPL has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Apple from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $280.00 to $350.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. New Street Research upgraded Apple from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their target price on Apple from $325.00 to $280.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.14.

AAPL stock opened at $276.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1,208.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $264.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $276.17. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $170.27 and a 1-year high of $327.85.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The company had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total value of $2,605,141.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at $345,077,266.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 92,690 shares of company stock valued at $23,812,159. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

