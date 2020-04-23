Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) Shares Down 2.3%

Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV)’s share price fell 2.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $36.72 and last traded at $35.86, 73,911 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 96% from the average session volume of 1,927,954 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.72.

A number of research firms have commented on AIV. TheStreet downgraded shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Apartment Investment and Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Apartment Investment and Management from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of Apartment Investment and Management from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.33.

Get Apartment Investment and Management alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.91.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.25. Apartment Investment and Management had a net margin of 51.85% and a return on equity of 25.88%. The business had revenue of $230.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Apartment Investment and Management Co will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP John E. Bezzant sold 25,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total value of $1,286,961.69. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,612 shares in the company, valued at $2,966,353.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kathleen M. Nelson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $90,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,353,870. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 60,959 shares of company stock valued at $3,147,693. 1.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 11,538,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $595,950,000 after buying an additional 1,531,948 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,412,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $490,759,000 after purchasing an additional 39,864 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,600,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $444,223,000 after buying an additional 1,727,781 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Apartment Investment and Management by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,668,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $241,154,000 after acquiring an additional 229,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,453,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,738,000 after acquiring an additional 53,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

About Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV)

Aimco is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in select markets in the United States. Aimco is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with ownership interests in 132 communities in 17 states and the District of Columbia.

Read More: How analysts view the yield curve



Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Investment and Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Investment and Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.