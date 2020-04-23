ANGLOGOLD/IDR UNRESTR (ASX:AGG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $7.40

ANGLOGOLD/IDR UNRESTR (ASX:AGG)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as A$7.40 ($5.25) and last traded at A$7.40 ($5.25), with a volume of 739869 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at A$7.09 ($5.03).

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is A$6.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is A$6.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.36, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $16.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -268.97.

The firm also recently announced a Final dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This is a positive change from ANGLOGOLD/IDR UNRESTR’s previous Final dividend of $0.02. ANGLOGOLD/IDR UNRESTR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -103.45%.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company. It also produces silver, uranium, and sulphuric acid; and dóre bars. The company operates 14 mines and 3 projects in 10 countries in South Africa, Continental Africa, the Americas, and Australasia. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

