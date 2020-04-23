Anglo Pacific Group (LON:APF) Price Target Raised to GBX 200 at Berenberg Bank

Anglo Pacific Group (LON:APF) had its price target raised by Berenberg Bank from GBX 195 ($2.57) to GBX 200 ($2.63) in a research report report published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating on shares of Anglo Pacific Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Anglo Pacific Group from GBX 240 ($3.16) to GBX 220 ($2.89) and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 225 ($2.96).

Shares of Anglo Pacific Group stock opened at GBX 142.06 ($1.87) on Monday. Anglo Pacific Group has a one year low of GBX 98.80 ($1.30) and a one year high of GBX 229 ($3.01). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 124.37 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 167.20. The stock has a market cap of $262.04 million and a P/E ratio of 8.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.55, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a GBX 4.13 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.02%. This is an increase from Anglo Pacific Group’s previous dividend of $1.63. Anglo Pacific Group’s dividend payout ratio is 1.06%.

In other news, insider Patrick Meier purchased 6,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 154 ($2.03) per share, with a total value of £9,717.40 ($12,782.69). Also, insider Julian Treger acquired 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 157 ($2.07) per share, for a total transaction of £54,950 ($72,283.61).

Anglo Pacific Group plc operates as a natural resources royalty company. The company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in securing natural resources royalties by acquisition and through investment in mining and exploration interests in coking and thermal coal, vanadium, gold, uranium, anthracite, nickel-cobalt, chromite, iron ore, copper, and silver.

