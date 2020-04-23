Analyzing Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina (NYSE:LOMA) and Buzzi Unicem (NYSE:BZZUF)

Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina (NYSE:LOMA) and Buzzi Unicem (OTCMKTS:BZZUF) are both construction companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina has a beta of 1.41, indicating that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Buzzi Unicem has a beta of 0.67, indicating that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina and Buzzi Unicem’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina $656.96 million 0.62 $79.47 million $0.54 6.30 Buzzi Unicem N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina has higher revenue and earnings than Buzzi Unicem.

Profitability

This table compares Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina and Buzzi Unicem’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina 9.85% 12.83% 6.45% Buzzi Unicem N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

33.8% of Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina and Buzzi Unicem, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina 2 2 0 0 1.50 Buzzi Unicem 0 1 1 0 2.50

Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina currently has a consensus price target of $6.75, suggesting a potential upside of 98.53%. Given Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina is more favorable than Buzzi Unicem.

Summary

Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina beats Buzzi Unicem on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets cement and its by-products in Argentina and Paraguay. It operates through Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime; Concrete; Railroad; Aggregates; and Others segments. The company offers masonry cement, aggregate, ready-mix concrete, and lime to wholesale distributors, concrete producers, industrial customers, and others for use in the construction. It also provides railroad cargo transport services; and treats and recycles industrial waste for use as fuel or raw materials. The company was founded in 1926 and is based in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima is a subsidiary of Loma Negra Holding GmbH.

About Buzzi Unicem

Buzzi Unicem SpA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, and aggregates. The company has operations in Italy, the United States, Germany, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Ukraine, Russia, Mexico, and Brazil. Buzzi Unicem SpA was founded in 1907 and is based in Casale Monferrato, Italy.

