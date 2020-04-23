Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Director Sells $110,000.00 in Stock

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Director Margaret G. Mcglynn sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $110,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $352,704. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

FOLD opened at $12.02 on Thursday. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.25 and a 12-month high of $14.29. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.96 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.51 and a 200-day moving average of $9.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.93, a current ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.09). Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 195.56% and a negative return on equity of 60.83%. The business had revenue of $55.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.01 million. As a group, analysts expect that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

FOLD has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (up from $19.00) on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 9th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amicus Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.79.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 25,132,364 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $244,789,000 after buying an additional 522,664 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 18.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,581,181 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $92,881,000 after buying an additional 1,783,202 shares during the last quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP lifted its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 7,413,920 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,212,000 after buying an additional 251,000 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 92.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,154,771 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,468,000 after buying an additional 2,000,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,066,839 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,951,000 after purchasing an additional 398,955 shares during the last quarter.

Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for various rare and orphan diseases. The company offers Galafold, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease. It is also conducting a Phase 1/2 clinical study of ATB200-02 for indications, including pompe disease.

