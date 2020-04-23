Ames National Co. (NASDAQ:ATLO) Short Interest Down 9.8% in March

Ames National Co. (NASDAQ:ATLO) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 57,900 shares, a decrease of 9.8% from the March 15th total of 64,200 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 17,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.

In other Ames National news, SVP Kevin G. Deardorff purchased 2,660 shares of Ames National stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.80 per share, with a total value of $50,008.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders acquired 5,415 shares of company stock worth $116,546 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Ames National by 2.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 178,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,113,000 after acquiring an additional 4,566 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ames National by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 141,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,962,000 after purchasing an additional 12,200 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ames National by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 69,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after purchasing an additional 13,140 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Ames National by 100.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 4,523 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ames National by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period. 26.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ATLO stock opened at $18.34 on Thursday. Ames National has a one year low of $17.62 and a one year high of $29.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 0.76.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.45%. This is a positive change from Ames National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24.

Several analysts have issued reports on ATLO shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ames National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Ames National from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Ames National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th.

Ames National Corporation operates as a multi-bank holding company that provides banking services primarily in the central, north-central, and south-central Iowa counties of Boone, Clarke, Hancock, Marshall, Polk, and Story. The company offers a range of deposits, including checking, savings, and accounts; and time deposits of various types, including money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

