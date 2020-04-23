American Tower (NYSE:AMT) Lifted to Overweight at Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of American Tower (NYSE:AMT) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Sunday, Benzinga reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of American Tower from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $211.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Citigroup upgraded shares of American Tower from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of American Tower from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $204.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. UBS Group raised shares of American Tower from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $270.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Edward Jones raised shares of American Tower from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $245.92.

Shares of NYSE AMT opened at $252.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.03. American Tower has a 12 month low of $174.32 and a 12 month high of $260.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $231.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $227.48. The stock has a market cap of $110.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.81, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.40.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.60). American Tower had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 32.51%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that American Tower will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 14th will be given a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 13th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.89%.

In other American Tower news, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.60, for a total value of $535,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $998,029.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 2,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.63, for a total transaction of $488,407.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,894,589.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,799 shares of company stock worth $1,541,402 in the last ninety days. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Country Trust Bank lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 289.3% during the fourth quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. CXI Advisors acquired a new stake in American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Brooktree Capital Management acquired a new stake in American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new stake in American Tower in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, TI Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 92.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

