American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) Short Interest Update

American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,810,000 shares, a drop of 6.4% from the March 15th total of 4,072,500 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,510,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Shares of American Tower stock opened at $252.98 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $231.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $227.48. The company has a market cap of $107.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.81, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.40. American Tower has a 12-month low of $174.32 and a 12-month high of $260.43.

Get American Tower alerts:

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.60). The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 32.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. Analysts predict that American Tower will post 8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 14th will be given a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 13th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.89%.

In related news, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.81, for a total transaction of $252,940.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,653,394.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.60, for a total transaction of $535,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $998,029.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,799 shares of company stock valued at $1,541,402 in the last 90 days. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of American Tower by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,878,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,588,391,000 after buying an additional 1,266,057 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 51.3% in the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,031,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,075,534,000 after purchasing an additional 3,063,190 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in American Tower by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,368,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,460,474,000 after acquiring an additional 200,746 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in American Tower by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,892,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,354,296,000 after acquiring an additional 44,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in American Tower by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,972,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,142,757,000 after buying an additional 442,934 shares in the last quarter. 92.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on AMT. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of American Tower from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of American Tower from $254.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $204.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. New Street Research upgraded shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Tower has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $245.92.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

Featured Article: No Load Funds

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.