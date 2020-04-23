American National BankShares Inc (NASDAQ:AMNB) Shares Bought by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG lifted its position in American National BankShares Inc (NASDAQ:AMNB) by 72.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,942 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in American National BankShares were worth $558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of American National BankShares by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 239,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,473,000 after acquiring an additional 17,080 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of American National BankShares by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 197,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,797,000 after acquiring an additional 18,841 shares during the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates grew its holdings in shares of American National BankShares by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 164,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,490,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of American National BankShares by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 113,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,489,000 after acquiring an additional 22,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American National BankShares by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut American National BankShares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Stephens decreased their target price on American National BankShares from $41.50 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. BidaskClub cut American National BankShares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. TheStreet downgraded American National BankShares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded American National BankShares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

In other news, EVP Edward C. Martin acquired 1,000 shares of American National BankShares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.25 per share, with a total value of $31,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,432 shares in the company, valued at $138,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 4.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AMNB stock opened at $21.14 on Thursday. American National BankShares Inc has a 1-year low of $18.53 and a 1-year high of $41.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $232.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.69.

American National BankShares (NASDAQ:AMNB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.05). American National BankShares had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The business had revenue of $24.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.78 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American National BankShares Inc will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

American National Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for American National Bank and Trust Company that provides financial products and services. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. It accepts deposit products, including checking, money market, savings, and consumer and commercial time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

