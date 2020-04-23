American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Shares Down 3.9%

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) was down 3.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $23.28 and last traded at $22.38, approximately 2,191,060 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 3,238,600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.28.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $29.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. American Homes 4 Rent has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.18.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.04 and its 200 day moving average is $25.99. The firm has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $284.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.07 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.12% and a net margin of 11.13%. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.02%.

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, EVP Stephanie G. Heim bought 3,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.68 per share, with a total value of $74,980.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director B Wayne Et Al Hughes bought 488,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.94 per share, for a total transaction of $13,656,848.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 1,400,396 shares of company stock valued at $39,272,298 in the last three months. Insiders own 21.86% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMH. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in American Homes 4 Rent in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in American Homes 4 Rent during the fourth quarter worth about $168,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in American Homes 4 Rent in the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the fourth quarter worth about $239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

