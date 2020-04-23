American Express (AXP) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

American Express (NYSE:AXP) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, April 24th. Analysts expect American Express to post earnings of $2.03 per share for the quarter. American Express has set its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance at 8.85-9.25 EPS and its FY20 guidance at $8.85-9.25 EPS.Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The payment services company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $11.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.36 billion. American Express had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. On average, analysts expect American Express to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get American Express alerts:

AXP stock opened at $82.54 on Thursday. American Express has a 1 year low of $67.00 and a 1 year high of $138.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.88 billion, a PE ratio of 10.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.20.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.98%.

In other news, insider Raymond Joabar sold 4,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.29, for a total transaction of $599,405.99. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,615 shares in the company, valued at $742,808.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Laureen Seeger sold 27,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total transaction of $3,750,758.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,739 shares in the company, valued at $7,310,653.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,639 shares of company stock valued at $10,880,261 over the last ninety days. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $144.00 target price on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of American Express from $142.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of American Express from $144.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of American Express from $119.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. American Express presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.27.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Recommended Story: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.