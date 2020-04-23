American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Shares Down 2.1% After Analyst Downgrade

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO)’s stock price was down 2.1% on Tuesday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $13.00 to $9.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock. American Eagle Outfitters traded as low as $8.39 and last traded at $8.32, approximately 2,179,069 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 4,961,848 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.50.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. DA Davidson cut shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Cfra dropped their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded American Eagle Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.76.

In other news, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.87, for a total value of $480,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 110,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $755,803.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Noel Joseph Spiegel acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.70 per share, for a total transaction of $97,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 35.8% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,521,904 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $40,905,000 after acquiring an additional 665,256 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB bought a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $455,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 133,013 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 34,734 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 123,623 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 16,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,210,000. Institutional investors own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.01, a PEG ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The apparel retailer reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 20.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that American Eagle Outfitters will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.1375 per share. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. American Eagle Outfitters’s payout ratio is currently 37.16%.

About American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO)

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company also provides jeans, and other apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

