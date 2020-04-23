American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) Stock Price Down 4.4% on Disappointing Earnings

American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC)’s share price fell 4.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $31.65 and last traded at $30.29, 1,235,552 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 32% from the average session volume of 1,817,546 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.70.

The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.10). American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 4.31% and a net margin of 14.33%. The firm had revenue of $249.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. American Campus Communities’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on American Campus Communities from $51.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of American Campus Communities from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI upgraded American Campus Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Campus Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.38.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 118.0% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,129,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $147,182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693,733 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in American Campus Communities in the fourth quarter worth about $67,412,000. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,542,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,668,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,458,000 after buying an additional 441,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,262,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,372,000 after buying an additional 302,671 shares during the last quarter. 95.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 32.06 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.30 and its 200 day moving average is $43.54.

About American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC)

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

