alstria office REIT (ETR:AOX) Given a €14.49 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €14.49 ($16.85) price objective on alstria office REIT (ETR:AOX) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank set a €19.30 ($22.44) target price on shares of alstria office REIT and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Nord/LB set a €16.90 ($19.65) price target on shares of alstria office REIT and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a €18.50 ($21.51) price target on shares of alstria office REIT and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €19.50 ($22.67) price target on shares of alstria office REIT and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €18.40 ($21.40) price target on shares of alstria office REIT and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €16.59 ($19.28).

Shares of ETR:AOX opened at €13.53 ($15.73) on Monday. alstria office REIT has a 52-week low of €11.74 ($13.65) and a 52-week high of €15.24 ($17.72). The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €13.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of €16.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.00, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 3.68.

Alstria office REIT AG is the leading real-estate operator focusing solely on German office property in selected German markets. Our strategy is based on the ownership and an active management of our properties throughout their entire life cycle, strong added-value services to our customers and deep knowledge of the markets in which we operate.

