Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) Trading Down 5.8% After Earnings Miss

Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY) shares fell 5.8% on Tuesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as low as $14.05 and last traded at $14.18, 7,397,900 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 17% from the average session volume of 6,300,624 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.05.

The financial services provider reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($1.29). Ally Financial had a net margin of 16.46% and a return on equity of 6.82%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.43%.

ALLY has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Ally Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $37.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Cfra lifted their price target on Ally Financial to $12.00 and gave the stock a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.14.

In other Ally Financial news, Director Franklin W. Iv Hobbs bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.30 per share, with a total value of $203,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 92,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,869,021. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Ally Financial by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 7,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Ally Financial by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Ally Financial by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives increased its position in shares of Ally Financial by 76.6% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 2.9% during the first quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 27,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.47% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.79 and a 200-day moving average of $27.43. The company has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.46, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.

Ally Financial Inc provides various financial products and services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

