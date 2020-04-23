Allianz (FRA:ALV) Given a €195.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Allianz (FRA:ALV) has been assigned a €195.00 ($226.74) target price by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 21.07% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on ALV. Credit Suisse Group set a €200.00 ($232.56) target price on shares of Allianz and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank set a €245.00 ($284.88) price target on shares of Allianz and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Barclays set a €200.00 ($232.56) price target on shares of Allianz and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a €214.00 ($248.84) price target on shares of Allianz and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, UBS Group set a €255.00 ($296.51) price target on shares of Allianz and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €222.60 ($258.84).

Shares of FRA:ALV opened at €161.06 ($187.28) on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €158.29 and a 200 day moving average price of €203.65. Allianz has a fifty-two week low of €167.30 ($194.53) and a fifty-two week high of €206.80 ($240.47).

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel insurance products to private and corporate customers.

