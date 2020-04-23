Alexco Resource Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) Short Interest Update

Alexco Resource Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) (TSE:AXR) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,090,000 shares, a decline of 10.1% from the March 15th total of 5,661,400 shares. Currently, 4.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,680,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Alexco Resource from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alexco Resource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st.
AXU stock opened at $1.53 on Thursday. Alexco Resource has a 12-month low of $0.72 and a 12-month high of $2.81.
Alexco Resource Company Profile
Alexco Resource Corp. engages in the mineral exploration, and mine development and operational activities primarily in Yukon Territory, Canada. The company explores for silver, lead, and zinc deposits. It owns interests in the Keno Hill Silver District project that comprises the Flame & Moth, Bermingham, Lucky Queen, Bellekeno, and Onek deposits, as well as 725 surveyed quartz mining leases, 866 unsurveyed quartz mining claims, 8 placer claims, and 2 crown grants covering an area of 233 square kilometers located in Yukon Territory.
