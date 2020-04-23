Alexco Resource Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) Short Interest Update

Alexco Resource Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) (TSE:AXR) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,090,000 shares, a decline of 10.1% from the March 15th total of 5,661,400 shares. Currently, 4.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,680,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Alexco Resource from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alexco Resource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st.

AXU stock opened at $1.53 on Thursday. Alexco Resource has a 12-month low of $0.72 and a 12-month high of $2.81.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Alexco Resource by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 156,517 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 16,237 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its stake in Alexco Resource by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 45,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Alexco Resource in the fourth quarter valued at $189,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Alexco Resource in the fourth quarter valued at $195,000. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Alexco Resource in the fourth quarter valued at $239,000.

Alexco Resource Corp. engages in the mineral exploration, and mine development and operational activities primarily in Yukon Territory, Canada. The company explores for silver, lead, and zinc deposits. It owns interests in the Keno Hill Silver District project that comprises the Flame & Moth, Bermingham, Lucky Queen, Bellekeno, and Onek deposits, as well as 725 surveyed quartz mining leases, 866 unsurveyed quartz mining claims, 8 placer claims, and 2 crown grants covering an area of 233 square kilometers located in Yukon Territory.

