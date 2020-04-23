Alamo Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALG) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Alamo Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALG) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 269,400 shares, a drop of 9.4% from the March 15th total of 297,400 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 62,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ALG shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Alamo Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alamo Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alamo Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Sidoti lowered their target price on shares of Alamo Group from $145.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Alamo Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.00.

Shares of NYSE ALG opened at $87.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $92.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.72. Alamo Group has a 1-year low of $70.99 and a 1-year high of $132.96. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.97.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.29). Alamo Group had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 5.62%. The company had revenue of $300.19 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Alamo Group will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.78%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALG. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Alamo Group during the fourth quarter worth $33,537,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alamo Group by 3,366.5% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 138,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,315,000 after acquiring an additional 134,592 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Alamo Group by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 718,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,211,000 after acquiring an additional 106,189 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Alamo Group by 2,912.9% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 70,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,874,000 after acquiring an additional 68,337 shares during the period. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Alamo Group in the fourth quarter valued at $5,999,000. 96.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services agricultural and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use worldwide. The company offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, including boom-mounted mowers; other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses; and heavy duty, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing, and vegetation maintenance equipment and replacement parts.

