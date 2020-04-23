Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) versus Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) Head to Head Analysis

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) and Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Akero Therapeutics alerts:

This table compares Akero Therapeutics and Beigene’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akero Therapeutics N/A N/A -$43.76 million ($2.90) -6.81 Beigene $428.21 million 29.02 -$948.63 million ($15.80) -10.17

Akero Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Beigene. Beigene is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Akero Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Akero Therapeutics and Beigene, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Akero Therapeutics 0 0 6 0 3.00 Beigene 0 4 7 0 2.64

Akero Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $32.33, suggesting a potential upside of 63.71%. Beigene has a consensus target price of $201.14, suggesting a potential upside of 25.18%. Given Akero Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Akero Therapeutics is more favorable than Beigene.

Profitability

This table compares Akero Therapeutics and Beigene’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akero Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A Beigene -221.53% -69.41% -48.55%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

66.4% of Akero Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.5% of Beigene shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.7% of Beigene shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Akero Therapeutics beats Beigene on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Akero Therapeutics Company Profile

Akero Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of transformative treatments for serious metabolic diseases with high unmet medical need. Its lead product candidate is AKR-001, which completed Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis disease. The company was formerly known as Pippin Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Akero Therapeutics, Inc. in May 2018. Akero Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Beigene Company Profile

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its commercial products include ABRAXANE, a chemotherapy product for the treatment of breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers; REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma in combination with dexamethasone; and VIDAZA, a pyrimidine nucleoside analog for the treatment of intermediate-2 and myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia with 20% to 30% blasts and multi-lineage dysplasia. The company's clinical stage drug candidates include BGB-3111, a small molecule Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) inhibitor for the treatment of lymphomas; BGB-A317, a humanized monoclonal antibody for solid and hematological cancers; and BGB-290, a small molecule inhibitor of PARP1 and PARP2 for the treatment of homologous recombination deficient cancers. In addition, its clinical stage drugs include BGB-283, a small molecule RAF dimer inhibitor to treat cancers with aberrations in the mitogen-activated protein kinase pathway; BGB-A333, a humanized monoclonal antibody for the immune checkpoint receptor ligand PD-L1; BGB-A425, a TIM-3 inhibitor; MGCD-0516, a multi-kinase inhibitor; and CC-122, a cereblon modulator. The company has collaborations with Celgene Corporation, Merck KGaA, Mirati Therapeutics, Inc., Zymeworks, BioAtla, LLC, and Ambrx, Inc. BeiGene, Ltd. was founded in 2010 and is based in George Town, the Cayman Islands.

Receive News & Ratings for Akero Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akero Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.