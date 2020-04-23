Airbus (EPA:AIR) PT Set at €82.00 by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a €82.00 ($95.35) target price on Airbus (EPA:AIR) in a research report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a €144.00 ($167.44) price objective on shares of Airbus and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Airbus in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €65.00 ($75.58) price objective on shares of Airbus and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €77.00 ($89.53) price objective on shares of Airbus and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €66.00 ($76.74) price objective on shares of Airbus and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Airbus currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €85.84 ($99.82).

Shares of AIR stock opened at €53.53 ($62.24) on Monday. Airbus has a 12 month low of €68.28 ($79.40) and a 12 month high of €99.97 ($116.24). The company’s fifty day moving average price is €67.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €114.00.

Airbus SE provides aerospace products, services, and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

