Air Lease (NYSE:AL) Stock Price Down 4.5%

Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL) shares fell 4.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $21.68 and last traded at $21.13, 130,342 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 94% from the average session volume of 2,211,912 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.12.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AL. Cowen boosted their target price on Air Lease from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Air Lease from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Air Lease in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Air Lease from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Air Lease from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Air Lease currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.10.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The transportation company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $549.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.84 million. Air Lease had a net margin of 29.11% and a return on equity of 10.89%. Air Lease’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Air Lease Corp will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.79%.

In related news, Director Susan Mccaw purchased 2,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.86 per share, for a total transaction of $99,870.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $254,921.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Cheryl Gordon Krongard purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.62 per share, with a total value of $97,860.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 8,345 shares of company stock worth $296,243. 6.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Air Lease by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,240 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Air Lease by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 27,757 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Air Lease by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 11,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems raised its stake in shares of Air Lease by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 20,095 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $955,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Air Lease by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,145 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Air Lease Company Profile (NYSE:AL)

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet transport aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, and airlines.

