Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYYF) Earns Buy Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their buy rating on shares of Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYYF) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Guggenheim lowered Adyen from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Adyen to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Adyen stock opened at $903.10 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $851.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $814.83. Adyen has a 52-week low of $620.00 and a 52-week high of $984.40.

Adyen N.V. operates as technology company in the Netherlands, Brazil, Singapore, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, South Korea, Hong Kong, Mexico, China, New Zealand, Malaysia, India, Japan, and the United States. The company offers Adyen platform that integrates gateway, risk management, processing, acquiring, and settlement of payments for directly connecting merchants to Visa, Mastercard, and other payment methods, as well as sales channels, including its merchants' online, mobile, and point-of-sale channels.

