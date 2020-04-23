AdvanSix Inc (NYSE:ASIX) Short Interest Down 8.1% in March

AdvanSix Inc (NYSE:ASIX) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500,000 shares, a decrease of 8.1% from the March 15th total of 1,631,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 350,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days. Approximately 5.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In related news, CEO Erin N. Kane bought 9,780 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.12 per share, for a total transaction of $98,973.60. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 324,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,284,456.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Willem L. Blindenbach bought 7,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.11 per share, for a total transaction of $74,308.50. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 34,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,018.31. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 63,295 shares of company stock worth $816,555 over the last three months. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in AdvanSix by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in AdvanSix by 35,950.0% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 2,157 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in AdvanSix by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian bought a new stake in AdvanSix in the first quarter worth $176,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in AdvanSix by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 3,590 shares during the last quarter. 86.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ASIX shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of AdvanSix from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of AdvanSix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AdvanSix from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.67.

ASIX stock opened at $9.16 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.80. AdvanSix has a fifty-two week low of $8.06 and a fifty-two week high of $33.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $246.21 million, a PE ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 2.10.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. AdvanSix had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The business had revenue of $326.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.20 million. On average, equities analysts predict that AdvanSix will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce engineered plastics, fibers, filaments, and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone, which is used by customers in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and other engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, cyclohexanol, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

