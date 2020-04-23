AdvanSix Inc (NYSE:ASIX) Shares Purchased by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of AdvanSix Inc (NYSE:ASIX) by 22.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 25,889 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,810 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in AdvanSix were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASIX. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of AdvanSix by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of AdvanSix by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of AdvanSix by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 222,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,438,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of AdvanSix by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the period. Finally, Fruth Investment Management boosted its position in shares of AdvanSix by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 72,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. 86.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on AdvanSix from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine upgraded AdvanSix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered AdvanSix from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. AdvanSix has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.67.

Shares of NYSE ASIX opened at $9.16 on Thursday. AdvanSix Inc has a one year low of $8.06 and a one year high of $33.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $246.21 million, a PE ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.80.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. AdvanSix had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 3.19%. The business had revenue of $326.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.20 million. Research analysts anticipate that AdvanSix Inc will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Erin N. Kane purchased 9,780 shares of AdvanSix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.12 per share, for a total transaction of $98,973.60. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 324,551 shares in the company, valued at $3,284,456.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Marberry purchased 34,400 shares of AdvanSix stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.37 per share, with a total value of $494,328.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 89,607 shares in the company, valued at $1,287,652.59. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 63,295 shares of company stock valued at $816,555. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce engineered plastics, fibers, filaments, and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone, which is used by customers in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and other engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, cyclohexanol, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

