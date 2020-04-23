Admiral Group’s (ADM) Hold Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank restated their hold rating on shares of Admiral Group (LON:ADM) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. HSBC increased their target price on shares of Admiral Group from GBX 2,100 ($27.62) to GBX 2,300 ($30.26) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Peel Hunt restated a hold rating on shares of Admiral Group in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Admiral Group to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the company from GBX 1,925 ($25.32) to GBX 2,125 ($27.95) in a report on Monday, March 9th. Peel Hunt restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 2,230 ($29.33) price objective on shares of Admiral Group in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Admiral Group from GBX 2,356 ($30.99) to GBX 2,376 ($31.25) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 2,178.25 ($28.65).

Get Admiral Group alerts:

Admiral Group stock opened at GBX 2,259 ($29.72) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.62 billion and a PE ratio of 15.26. Admiral Group has a 52-week low of GBX 1,858.50 ($24.45) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,402 ($31.60). The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,162.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,178.03.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 77 ($1.01) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a yield of 3.53%. This is a boost from Admiral Group’s previous dividend of $63.00. Admiral Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.66%.

In other Admiral Group news, insider Annette Court bought 1,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,187 ($28.77) per share, for a total transaction of £26,462.70 ($34,810.18).

About Admiral Group

Admiral Group plc provides car insurance products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: UK Insurance, International Car Insurance, Price Comparison, and Other. It underwrites car insurance and other insurance products; offers van insurance and associated products primarily to small businesses, as well as general insurance products; and provides household insurance, and commercial vehicle insurance broking services.

Featured Story: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Admiral Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Admiral Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.