Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,370,000 shares, a drop of 10.4% from the March 15th total of 2,643,900 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,140,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

ATNM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Actinium Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Maxim Group initiated coverage on Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1.50 target price on the stock.

Get Actinium Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 119.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 174,990 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 95,333 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 295.0% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 407,794 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 304,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 97.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 990,343 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 489,770 shares in the last quarter.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.18 on Thursday. Actinium Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.16 and a 52 week high of $0.41.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for bone marrow transplant or a type of cellular therapy, and for other adoptive cell therapies. Its lead product candidate, Iomab-B that is in a pivotal Phase III clinical trial as an induction and conditioning agent in patients over the age of 55 with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia prior to receiving a bone marrow transplant, also known as a hematopoietic stem cell transplant.

Recommended Story: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for Actinium Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Actinium Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.