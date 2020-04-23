Abraxas Petroleum (NASDAQ:AXAS) Stock Price Down 2.1%

Shares of Abraxas Petroleum Corp. (NASDAQ:AXAS) fell 2.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.13 and last traded at $0.13, 243,224 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 96% from the average session volume of 5,412,804 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.13.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AXAS. ValuEngine cut Abraxas Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Abraxas Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Abraxas Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. TheStreet cut Abraxas Petroleum from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Stephens cut Abraxas Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. Abraxas Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.67 million, a P/E ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.26.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Abraxas Petroleum by 452.0% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 114,674 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 93,898 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Abraxas Petroleum by 284.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 117,074 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 86,620 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Abraxas Petroleum by 100.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 163,254 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 82,012 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Abraxas Petroleum by 914.3% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 198,977 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 179,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Abraxas Petroleum by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 236,763 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 43,177 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.78% of the company’s stock.

Abraxas Petroleum Company Profile

Abraxas Petroleum Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company operates oil and gas assets in the Permian/Delaware Basin, the Rocky Mountain, and South Texas regions.

