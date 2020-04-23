ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) Trading Down 0.9%

ABM Industries, Inc. (NYSE:ABM) shares traded down 0.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $30.59 and last traded at $30.42, 20,870 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 97% from the average session volume of 726,921 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.69.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded ABM Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. KeyCorp upgraded ABM Industries from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine upgraded ABM Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on ABM Industries from $37.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Maxim Group downgraded shares of ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.67.

The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 0.97.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The business services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. ABM Industries had a net margin of 2.19% and a return on equity of 9.37%. ABM Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that ABM Industries, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 1st. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.10%.

In other ABM Industries news, EVP Rene Jacobsen sold 716 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.57, for a total value of $27,616.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of ABM Industries by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,218,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $235,632,000 after buying an additional 801,265 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of ABM Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,664,000. Boston Partners lifted its stake in ABM Industries by 54.7% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,662,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,669,000 after purchasing an additional 588,180 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its stake in ABM Industries by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 5,512,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $207,881,000 after purchasing an additional 516,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in ABM Industries during the fourth quarter worth $8,822,000. 99.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABM Industries Company Profile (NYSE:ABM)

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Technical Solutions, and Healthcare segments. The company offers janitorial, electrical and lighting, energy, facilities engineering, HVAC and mechanical, landscape and turf, mission critical, and parking solutions.

