Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Trading Down 5.1% Following Analyst Downgrade

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) was down 5.1% on Tuesday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $13.00 to $8.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock. Abercrombie & Fitch traded as low as $10.25 and last traded at $9.77, 1,274,621 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 2,553,072 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.30.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ANF. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report on Monday, February 24th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wedbush upgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Abercrombie & Fitch has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

In related news, CEO Fran Horowitz bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.46 per share, for a total transaction of $156,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 299,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,131,420.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 47,000 shares of company stock worth $512,800. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 68.4% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,562 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 3,479 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 58,217 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 10,830 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch during the fourth quarter worth about $17,569,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch in the fourth quarter valued at about $421,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 26,481 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 8,056 shares in the last quarter.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $577.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.01.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The apparel retailer reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 4.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The Company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, and Gilly Hicks brands.

