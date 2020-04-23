Abcam (LON:ABC) Upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada to “Outperform”

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Abcam (LON:ABC) to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

ABC has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Abcam from GBX 1,134 ($14.92) to GBX 1,188 ($15.63) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Abcam from GBX 1,330 ($17.50) to GBX 1,450 ($19.07) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Liberum Capital reduced their price target on shares of Abcam from GBX 1,290 ($16.97) to GBX 1,260 ($16.57) and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Peel Hunt reduced their price target on shares of Abcam from GBX 1,250 ($16.44) to GBX 1,220 ($16.05) and set an add rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,273.60 ($16.75).

LON ABC opened at GBX 1,260 ($16.57) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion and a PE ratio of 60.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,134.90 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,254.04. Abcam has a 1 year low of GBX 943 ($12.40) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,523 ($20.03). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.00, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 19th were paid a dividend of GBX 3.55 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 19th. This represents a yield of 0.31%. Abcam’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.57%.

In related news, insider Jonathan Simon Milner sold 1,100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,412 ($18.57), for a total transaction of £15,532,000 ($20,431,465.40).

About Abcam

Abcam plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes research-grade antibodies and associated protein research tools worldwide. The company primarily offers primary and secondary antibodies; ELISA, matched antibody pairs and multiplex immunoassays; cell and tissue imaging tools; cellular and biochemical assays; proteins and peptides; proteomics tools; agonists, antagonists, activators, and inhibitors; lysates; and multiplex miRNA assays.

