AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) Forecasted to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $2.25 Per Share

AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) – SVB Leerink lifted their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for AbbVie in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 20th. SVB Leerink analyst G. Porges now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.25 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.15.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $96.00 to $104.00 in a report on Monday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of AbbVie from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $79.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $106.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.42.

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $81.47 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.96. AbbVie has a 1 year low of $62.55 and a 1 year high of $97.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.84.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.02. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 162.54% and a net margin of 23.69%. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.79%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.80%.

In other AbbVie news, Director Edward J. Rapp purchased 2,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $91.75 per share, for a total transaction of $263,781.25. Also, VP Brian L. Durkin purchased 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $68.82 per share, with a total value of $258,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,052,533.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 8,825 shares of company stock worth $671,852. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 6.2% during the first quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 18,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 66,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,081,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,737,000 after purchasing an additional 42,900 shares during the period. Baxter Bros Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth about $352,000. Finally, Evercore Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 103,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.33% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

