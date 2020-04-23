198,595 Shares in Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) Bought by Norges Bank

Norges Bank bought a new position in Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 198,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,502,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Discovery Communications in the third quarter worth $26,000. Truewealth LLC bought a new stake in Discovery Communications in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Discovery Communications by 74.0% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Discovery Communications in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Discovery Communications in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 36.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Discovery Communications alerts:

In other Discovery Communications news, Director Advance Long-Term Management T sold 9,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total value of $285,760,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director J David Wargo sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.27, for a total transaction of $3,854,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $621,014.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ DISCA opened at $20.37 on Thursday. Discovery Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.12 and a 1 year high of $33.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.53 and its 200 day moving average is $28.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.58.

Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. Discovery Communications had a net margin of 18.57% and a return on equity of 24.05%. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Discovery Communications Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on DISCA. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Discovery Communications from $39.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Cfra lowered their price objective on shares of Discovery Communications from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Discovery Communications to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Imperial Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Discovery Communications from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Discovery Communications from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

Discovery Communications Company Profile

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DISCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA).

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.