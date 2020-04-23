1,162,978 Shares in Franks International NV (NYSE:FI) Acquired by Norges Bank

Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Franks International NV (NYSE:FI) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,162,978 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,013,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 0.52% of Franks International as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FI. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Franks International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Franks International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Franks International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Franks International by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,786 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 4,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Franks International by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,629 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 5,336 shares during the last quarter. 41.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Steven B. Mosing sold 15,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.64, for a total transaction of $56,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Franks International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th.

FI stock opened at $2.10 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.12. The company has a market capitalization of $455.83 million, a P/E ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.01. Franks International NV has a 12 month low of $1.66 and a 12 month high of $6.64.

Franks International (NYSE:FI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The pipeline company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Franks International had a negative return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 40.58%. The firm had revenue of $139.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.08 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Franks International NV will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Franks International Profile

Frank's International N.V. provides various engineered tubular services for the oil and gas exploration and production, and oilfield services companies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: International Services, U.S.

