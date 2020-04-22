Zytronic (LON:ZYT) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $181.29

Shares of Zytronic PLC (LON:ZYT) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $181.29 and traded as low as $125.00. Zytronic shares last traded at $137.50, with a volume of 20,798 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $20.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 12.13 and a quick ratio of 10.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 115.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 181.29.

Zytronic Company Profile (LON:ZYT)

Zytronic plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures interactive touch sensor products. It offers a range of secure encrypted touch sensors in transactional kiosks, curved interactive surfaces for casino cabinets, and rugged anti-microbial glass touch screens for leisure, digital signage, retail, surfaces, banking, and industrial applications.

Featured Article: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Zytronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zytronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.