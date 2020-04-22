Zynga Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 12,187 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,279% compared to the average daily volume of 884 put options.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZNGA opened at $7.51 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.46. Zynga has a twelve month low of $5.40 and a twelve month high of $7.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of 187.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.23.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Zynga had a negative return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 3.17%. The company had revenue of $433.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.60 million. Analysts anticipate that Zynga will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZNGA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Zynga from $7.25 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Zynga in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.50 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Zynga from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Zynga in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Zynga in a research report on Sunday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.82.

In related news, CEO Frank D. Gibeau sold 270,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.19, for a total value of $1,672,086.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 409,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,536,860.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of Zynga stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.94, for a total transaction of $34,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 130,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $906,974.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 579,704 shares of company stock valued at $3,688,530 in the last three months. Company insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Zynga by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,816 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Zynga by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 690,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,962 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Zynga by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 60,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems raised its holdings in Zynga by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 163,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha raised its stake in shares of Zynga by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 18,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares during the last quarter. 79.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zynga Company Profile

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook. It also provides advertising services comprising mobile and display ads, engagement ads and offers, and branded virtual items and sponsorships to advertising agencies and brokers; and licenses its own brands.

