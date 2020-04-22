Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $4.25 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company which focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary synthetic cannabinoid therapeutics formulated for transdermal delivery. Its product candidates which are in clinical trial stage include ZYN002 and ZYN001 synthetic transdermal cannabinoid therapeutics for indications including refractory epilepsy, Fragile X syndrome, osteoarthritis, fibromyalgia and peripheral neuropathic pain. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Devon, Pennsylvania. “

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.61.

NASDAQ ZYNE opened at $4.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 3.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.52. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.55 and a 52-week high of $16.47.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.04. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Zynerba Pharmaceuticals will post -1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZYNE. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $1,629,000. Prentice Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $1,266,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $258,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 8.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 383,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,903,000 after buying an additional 31,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $170,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.61% of the company’s stock.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies for rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric disorders. The company is developing Zygel, a transdermal cannabidiol gel, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating children and adolescent patients with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies; is in Phase II/III clinical trial to treat children and adolescent patients with fragile X syndrome; and is in Phase II clinical trial for treating children and adolescent patients with autism spectrum disorder.

